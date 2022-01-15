 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News