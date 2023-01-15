Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy with snow. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Sunday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 4:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.