Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.