Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
