Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Elko
