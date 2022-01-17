 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News