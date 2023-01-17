This evening in Elko: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Elko
