Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph.