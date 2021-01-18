This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Wi…
For the drive home in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It should re…
This evening in Elko: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It should …
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is forcasted. Winds should…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.