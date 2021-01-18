 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

