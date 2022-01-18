 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

