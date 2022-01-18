Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Winds sho…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.