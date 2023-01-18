Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.