Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 21F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

