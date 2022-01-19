 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

