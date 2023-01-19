For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Elko
