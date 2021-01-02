 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

