Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly clear. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

