Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly clear. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.