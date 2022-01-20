 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News