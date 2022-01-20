Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
