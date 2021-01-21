 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

