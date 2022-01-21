Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.