Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.

Local Weather

