Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

