Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.