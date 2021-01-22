Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It should re…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Keep an e…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow…