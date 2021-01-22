 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

Elko's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News