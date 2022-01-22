Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

