Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low -1F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.