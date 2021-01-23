 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy with periods of light snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

