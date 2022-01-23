For the drive home in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
