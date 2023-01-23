Elko's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Elko
