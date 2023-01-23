 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

