Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph.