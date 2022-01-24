Elko's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
