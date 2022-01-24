Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.