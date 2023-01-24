 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

