Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Elko Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

