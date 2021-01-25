This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Elko Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. I…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is toda…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Keep an e…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow…