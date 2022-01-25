Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Some clouds. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.