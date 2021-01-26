Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.