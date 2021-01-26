 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Elko: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News