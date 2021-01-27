This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
