Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is toda…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. I…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko…