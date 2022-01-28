For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 d…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Elko people sho…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Winds s…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50…