Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.