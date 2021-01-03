 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

