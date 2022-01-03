Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.