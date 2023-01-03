This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Elko
