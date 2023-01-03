 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

