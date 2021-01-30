This evening in Elko: Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
