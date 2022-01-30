Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.