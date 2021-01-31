 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

