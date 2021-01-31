Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is toda…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees to…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day.…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Win…