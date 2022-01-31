Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.