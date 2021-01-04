 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Monday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

