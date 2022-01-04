Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.