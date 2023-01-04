 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

