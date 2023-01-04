For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Elko
