 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 PM PST. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News