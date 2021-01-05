Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 PM PST. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.