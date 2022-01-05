This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to showers of rain and wet snow late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
