Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

