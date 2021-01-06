 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News