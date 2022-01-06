Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
